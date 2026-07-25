It was a big change when Jason Regier moved his family from Kansas City, where he worked in youth ministry, back to southwestern Nebraska to transition the family farm as his dad retired.
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'Round the Coalition Coffeepot
‘Round the NSHC Coffee Pot is a monthly feature special to the Midwest Messenger. It highlights the work of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition, a nonprofit organization established in 2023 to advance producer-centered education, outreach, and the adoption of soil health principles to build resilient farms, ranches, and communities across Nebraska. Learn more at www.nesoilhealth.org.
This time of year, farmers are deciding whether their crops would benefit from a nutrient boost, weighing yield potential against the high cost of fertilizer. A tool that monitors plant health from space is helping make those decisions easier.
Farmers across Nebraska are facing another year of planting into dust, but by diversifying their crops and staying flexible, farmers can make …
Late last June, Zach Mader’s farm north of Grand Island soaked in a 7-inch rain overnight. It left parts of the city under water, but it didn’…
Learn more about the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition and the work they're up to with this new monthly feature of the Midwest Messenger.
‘Round the NSHC Coffee Pot is a monthly feature special to the Midwest Messenger. It highlights the work of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition, a nonprofit organization established in 2023 to advance producer-centered education, outreach, and the adoption of soil health principles to build resilient farms, ranches, and communities across Nebraska. Learn more at www.nesoilhealth.org.