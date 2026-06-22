This time of year, farmers are deciding whether their crops would benefit from a nutrient boost, weighing yield potential against the high cost of fertilizer.
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‘Round the NSHC Coffee Pot is a monthly feature special to the Midwest Messenger. It highlights the work of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition, a nonprofit organization established in 2023 to advance producer-centered education, outreach, and the adoption of soil health principles to build resilient farms, ranches, and communities across Nebraska. Learn more at www.nesoilhealth.org.