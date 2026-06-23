The Nebraska Brand Committee (NBC) after its quarterly meeting in Valetine June 10, announced updated fees effective Aug. 1. Changes to include:
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
The Nebraska Brand Committee (NBC) after its quarterly meeting in Valetine June 10, announced updated fees effective Aug. 1. Changes to include:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nebraska cattle producers continue to face tough conditions this season. Cool‑season grass production is coming in 30–70% below normal, with w…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.