After drought and wildfire strike, the financial decisions producers make can have lasting tax consequences. This installment of Nebraska Recovery Roundup reviews some of the tax planning tools farmers and ranchers should consider.
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This Nebraska Recovery Roundup Update is brought to you by Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability to provide timely information for producers and communities recovering from wildfire. Each installment highlights available resources and practical steps to support recovery. Follow the series and find wildfire recovery resources on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/recovery.