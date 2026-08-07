Hoi (Hello), from Switzerland! I have had the opportunity to learn firsthand about the country's dairy industry after moving to my third host family that live in yet a different canton of Switzerland, Zurich.
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BaiLee McMillan is traveling Switzerland this summer to stay with host families and learn about agriculture as part of the of IFYE program. McMillan is a recent graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University from Milburn, Nebraska.
The IFYE foreign exchange program offers young adults ages 19–30 the opportunity to experience another way of life by living it. It’s a chance to see new places, expand your creative horizons and soak in another culture while gaining a deeper understanding of global agriculture. To learn more, visit ifyeusa.org.