As many are recovering from the worst wildfire disaster in Nebraska’s history, it is awe inspiring to witness the ways people from the across the state, country and the globe are banding together and showing their support for producers in the Beef State.
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This Nebraska Recovery Roundup Update is brought to you by Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability to provide timely information for producers and communities recovering from wildfire. Each installment highlights available resources and practical steps to support recovery. Follow the series and find wildfire recovery resources on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/recovery.