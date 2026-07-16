It’s a beautiful day in Denver, Colorado—or at least it looks like that out the windows. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Midyear is going on this week. I’m here for two full days of meetings and policy discussions. The broken record syndrome will be in effect as I’ll say once again, I fully believe in the policy grassroots process.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.