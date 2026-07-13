Picture it: Kauai, Hawaii 2019. Rusty and I just settled in for a bus ride from the airport to our lodging. It had been an extremely long day of travel. All were hot, tired, and hungry.
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The Rusty and Dixi Wellman family is deeply rooted in Nebraska, raising Wagyu cattle, Vizsla hunting dogs and chickens. They also co-run a nonprofit that puts local beef on thousands of school kids’ lunch plates, and love sharing their faith and passion for small towns, agriculture, rural living, small business owners, and servant leadership.