Summer is when weather is perhaps the most important factor in giving direction to grain markets, and as hot, dry weather swept across much of the Northern Plains in mid-July, it provided a nice boost to corn prices.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Summer is when weather is perhaps the most important factor in giving direction to grain markets, and as hot, dry weather swept across much of the Northern Plains in mid-July, it provided a nice boost to corn prices.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The USDA reported in its June 30 Acreage Report that U.S. canola acres will be a record this year, reaching nearly 3 million acres. Acreage in…
Recent rains that fell over much of the region in late June has helped replenish soil moisture throughout much of the durum growing area of No…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.