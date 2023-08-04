Spring wheat prices have taken so many twists and turns and moved up and down so much lately one might compare the market to a ride at an amusement park.

“Spring wheat prices have been on a bit of a roller coaster ride. We’ve had a few days now of 30-40 cent gains or losses, depending on the day,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “A lot of it has been due news out of the Black Sea region, and also just market corrections, the funds changing positions, etc.”

Olson noted that Minneapolis nearby futures reached a high of almost $9.50 the last week in July, but came right back down and as of Aug. 1, when she gave this report, they were trading at $8.50.

Basically, Olson explained there were a couple factors that spurred the increase in prices. First was the fact Russia did not renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expired in mid-July. And then, toward the end of the month, they attacked some of the Ukrainian ports and caused damage to grain terminals and other infrastructure.

“They also announced that ships sailing to Ukraine may be considered military targets,” she said. “Obviously, this really limits the options to get grain out of Ukraine. That was really the big thing that pushed up prices last week.”

The other major factor impacting prices was harvest pressure and crop condition reports, which added to the market – both negatively and positively.

That harvest pressure starts with the winter wheat harvest. Producers in Kansas are finally finishing up harvest there, which has been painfully slow due to rains at harvest. Harvest there is now 95 percent complete. In the U.S. as a whole, 80 percent of the winter wheat harvest is now complete and is starting to move north fairly quickly, heading into South Dakota and Montana where a good chunk of harvest is complete.

Thus far, yields have been variable due to the dry conditions.

“Quality data is starting to come in, which shows, not surprisingly, higher than average protein due to the drought stress,” Olson said, adding that average protein is coming in at over 13 percent. Test weights are just under 60 pounds, but still “pretty decent.”

“Unfortunately, it’s just a smaller crop for winter wheat,” she said.

In the upper Midwest region of North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota, spring wheat crop conditions have continued to decline and are a bit concerning.

“We had another round of hot, dry weather, with very sporadic rain. We saw some out west, but again, not widespread rains. It varies a lot. One area could get 2 inches and go a mile down the road and they get nothing,” she said.

Turning attention to hard red spring wheat, 42 percent of the U.S. crop is rated good-to-excellent condition, and that has continued to decline. In North Dakota, 44 percent is rated in good-to-excellent condition with 18 percent rated poor-to-very poor.

Olson also noted that the weather has been pushing maturity. About 2 percent of the U.S. crop has been harvested, although no harvest activity had begun in North Dakota as of Aug. 1.

Olson thought that harvest would start the first full week of August.

Another thing the market considers is the Wheat Quality Council tour, which was held the last week in July. There was nothing too surprising from the tour which found, as expected, a wide variance in yields.

“Their calculations ranged anywhere from 15 bushels per acre all the way to 80 bushels per acre or higher,” she said. “The average for spring wheat came in at 47.4 bushels per acre. That’s about a bushel and a half lower than last year.”

Thus far, there is not a lot of disease pressure.

“Obviously, the early-planted crop is kind of set by now, getting ready to harvest. But that later-planted crop could be affected still by these hot, dry conditions and could still affect yield potential,” she said.

Looking north in Canada, conditions are declining rapidly for spring wheat, especially in Saskatchewan where only 35 percent of the crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition. East into Manitoba the crop is definitely looking better. Depending on the area, 50-90 percent is in good-to-excellent condition.

“Obviously, they’ve had better growing conditions. But, in general, the North American spring wheat situation is becoming a bit more concerning than earlier,” she said.

Elsewhere, European producers are reporting variable yields and, in general, lower-than-expected yields due to dry conditions there. And harvest in Russia has gotten off to a slow start due to weather.

On the demand side, U.S. wheat export sales remain quite slow.

“Unfortunately, we’re still in a position where we just aren’t picking up a ton of sales. Last week’s sales report showed 8.6 million bushels in total sales. Of that, just under 3 million was spring wheat with most of those going to Japan, Honduras and Malaysia,” she said.

“Frankly speaking, it’s been a little tough. Total U.S. wheat sales are down 32 percent compared to a year ago. Hard red spring wheat is faring better being down only 5 percent,” she continued. “But, again, we’re comparing to last year, which was not a great year. So not positive news in terms of exports.”

Lastly, looking at prices, Olson noted the National Price Index for spring wheat on Aug. 1 was at $7.96, which is about 90 cents lower than the peak the week before. North Dakota cash bids range between $7.45 and $8.20.