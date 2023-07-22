A bearish World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in mid-July didn’t have the same negative impact on sunflower prices as it did on other major grain commodities.

“Old and new crop sunflower prices at the crush plants held firm after the release of a bearish USDA (WASDE) report this week,” said John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the July 17 NSA newsletter.

“The generally unfavorable data in the USDA report sent corn, soybean, and wheat prices into the red with double-digit losses,” he added.

In the WASDE report, the U.S. soybean production estimate was lowered by 210 million bushels (MB) for a new total of 4.3 billion bushels.

“Traders were generally expecting a steeper decline, with an average trade guess of 4.253 billion bushels,” he said. “Analysts were also expecting a yield reduction, but USDA held that number steady from June’s estimate.”

U.S. soybean ending stocks for 2022-23 were pegged at 255 MB, well above the June estimate of 230 MB, as well as the trade's expectation of 235 MB.

“The report surprised traders on the demand side as USDA lowered the crush forecast by 10 million bushels while slashing exports by 125 million bushels,” he said. “The result is total use of 4.276 billion bushels, and 300 million bushels of ending stocks for 2023-24.”

Currently, weather conditions are mostly favorable for sunflower development in Colorado and the tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

“However, a good drink would be welcomed in the Dakotas and Minnesota to improve crop conditions as we enter the bloom stage of crop development,” Sandbakken said.

He pointed out that the critical time frame for sunflowers – mid-August through September – is approaching, and that will help provide market direction.

“The latest USDA supply and demand figures will guide market direction in the week ahead,” he said.

Looking at local prices, as of July 17, NuSun cash prices were listed at $19.25 per hundredweight at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in both July and August. At ADM in Enderlin, N.D., the delivery price for both July and August was $19.10.

ADM in Enderlin also posted a 2023 new crop cash contract of $20.35 for NuSun sunflower and $19.85 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. At Cargill in West Fargo, the 2023 NuSun new crop contract was listed at $20.25 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at West Fargo were posted at $19.75 for delivery in July and August. Enderlin posted a delivery price of $19.60 for both July and August.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower in 2023, Enderlin’s contracts were listed at $21.55 cash and $21.05 with an AOG. West Fargo offered a new crop cash contract of $21.50. Also, ADM in Pingree, N.D., offered a new crop cash price of $20.55, and Hebron, N.D., offered a new crop cash price of $19.95.