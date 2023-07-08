Despite sunflower acreage being down significantly from last year in USDA’s recently released planted acreage report, the sunflower market reaction to the report was lackluster.

“Nearby prices were down 10 cents to unchanged with new crop unchanged at the crush plants this week,” commented John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, noting that USDA released its planted acres report on June 30. According to the report, area planted to sunflower in 2023 totals 1.35 million acres, down 20 percent from 2022.

“Compared with last year, growers in all eight of the major sunflower production states showed a decrease in planted acreage this year, with South Dakota having the largest decline in acreage from last year,” he said.

Along with planted area being down 20 percent, harvested area is expected to decrease 20 percent from last year, as well, going down to 1.3 million acres.

By variety, area planted to oil type sunflower in 2023 was pegged at 1.2 million acres, which is down 24 percent from 2022. Harvested area too is expected to decrease 23 percent from last year to 1.14 million acres.

On the flip side, planted area of non-oil varieties is estimated at 164,000 acres. That represents an increase of 15 percent from last year. The harvested area is expected to increase 20 percent from last year to 153,500 acres.

“Planted acres were 1 percent lower than the agency’s March estimate of 1.36 million acres, a difference of only 14,000 acres,” Sandbakken said. “Compared with the March planting intentions report, oil type acres decreased by 20,000 with confection plantings adding 6,000 acres.”

Sandbakken explained that at the time the survey was conducted, planting was still going on in several states, so acreage figures could change in the next report.

“With the release of the USDA report, the key to oilseed prices going forward will be U.S. summer weather and demand news,” he said.

Looking at sunflower prices at the region’s crush plants, as of July 2, the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., was offering $19.10 per hundredweight for NuSun sunflower delivery in July. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., the NuSun July delivery price was listed at $19 per hundredweight.

Also, 2023 new crop NuSun sunflower prices were posted at the crush plants with Enderlin offering $20.35 cash and $19.85 with an Act of God clause (AOG), and West Fargo was offering a cash contract of $20.25. No price for an AOG contract was listed.

High-oleic sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $19.50 for July delivery. ADM in Enderlin listed high-oleic prices at $19.60 for delivery in July.

High-oleic new crop contracts for 2023 were posted at $21.55 cash and $21.05 with an AOG clause at Enderlin, and $21.50 cash at West Fargo. No price for an AOG contract was listed. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering a new crop cash price of $21.55 and Hebron was offering $19.95 cash.