Although durum prices have slipped slightly under pressure from the ongoing harvest, durum continues to perform better than other classes of wheat, enjoying a spread of about $3 over spring wheat.

“The durum market has been in a little bit of a retreat after spiking higher in August. We’ve seen producer bids, which had reached as high as $11.50 a bushel for a short period in August, are now back down around $10 and some have even slipped below the $10 level,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

The pressure is the reality of harvest progress.

“That’s typically the time of year when pipelines get replenished and the unknowns become more fully-known,” he said, explaining that there’s typically a lot of concern about the crop at the end of summer, especially this year just with the heat and dryness in Canada and some of the dryness here in the U.S.

“And now that we’ve gotten into harvest, while it’s not a big crop, maybe some of the yields have come in better than anticipated,” he said. “It’s all relative. Even though there are a lot of 25 to mid-30 bushel crops, which are below average, there are also some higher-yielding areas, and the average seems close to USDA’s current estimate. I think that’s taken a little of the wind out of the market.

“I think there was some producer selling once prices hit those higher levels and it did accelerate some movement of old crop where producers were in a position to move it, or if elevators were carrying some inventory, they probably moved some,” he continued. “And I think there were some new crop sales, too, especially if producers had quality and didn’t risk any discounts.”

Perhaps the bigger factor, which is going to be more of a long-term tug of war in the market, is that durum was spiking out on its own while the other classes of wheat have been in retreat since the end of July. That resulted in price spreads that were developing between hard red spring wheat and durum.

“Durum cash bids are at $10 now, but when they were around $11 a bushel, spring wheat was down around $7, so that was a $4 spread. A year ago, durum prices were $9 and spring wheat was $8.50, so that’s a fair amount of difference year-to-year,” he said.

Peterson noted there is a certain segment of pasta products that can substitute hard red spring wheat for durum. As a result, he feels there may be some concern on the demand end that the market is going to start seeing some of that, if spreads remain wide.

“That will be an issue that ebbs and flows as the year goes on depending on where spring wheat prices go,” he said.

For durum, still the big thing is world inventories, according to Peterson, noting that Canadian inventories, and even U.S. inventories, will get progressively tighter as the year goes on.

“Even though we’re in harvest now, the next big replenishment of world durum is not going to be until next spring when North Africa and Europe harvest their crops. There’s no changing that picture and durum still has a lot of support once demand does start developing,” he said.

“We’re certainly anticipating stronger demand out of Europe and North Africa, as well. In North Africa, for couscous and a lot of their products they will not substitute other wheat classes. And a lot of the high-end Italian pasta is 100 percent durum, so there’s no question that demand will be there for durum in a number of markets. It’s just trying to develop a level where supplies and demand are in balance,” he added.

As far as quality, there hasn't been a lot of definition yet as harvest is still progressing. Also, Peterson noted there were certainly some areas that caught some ill-timed rains on mature durum, which took some of the color out, and there were some pockets of reduced falling numbers, as well.

“We are likely going to see some pockets with quality issues, but producers who are able to harvest some higher-quality durum, well, right now it’s at a pretty notable premium to spring wheat,” he said.

On the demand side, the U.S. has 4.5 million bushels (MB) in export sales on the books, but 60 percent of those are unregistered, meaning they’ve been sold for export but are still not registered to a buyer yet. So that’s likely either North African demand or European demand, Peterson explained.

“A lot of people will speculate that when harvest is about 50 percent done, that's when seasonally you can hit a low point in the market, and then prices either stabilize or maybe rebound as demand is better defined,” he said.

A year ago, the U.S. had 4.7 MB in sales, so the pace is a little behind.

Peterson noted there were some recent international tenders where Algeria was looking to buy, but rejected all offers and pulled their tender because prices were too high.

“Now that the market has retreated, we may see some of those bigger buyers come into the market and test the water again, and if we are able to lock up some sales that will be a positive,” he said.

On the domestic grind side, he said a lot of mills have pretty good extended coverage, some probably out to December. Where the big unknown is with the pasta manufacturers who, according to Milling & Baking News, probably have very little coverage in the pasta sector going into the fourth quarter of the year and still probably needing to cover for the current quarter.

“Pasta demand has slacked off a little from the early part of this calendar year, but it’s still at a pretty robust level, so that’s a positive,” he said.

Looking at harvest progress, as of Aug. 28, Montana’s harvest was 65 percent complete. Typically, they’re at 47 percent. North Dakota’s harvest was only 26 percent complete. That compares to 30 percent last year and the five-year average of 45 percent.

“We’re pleased to see a little bit of a drier pattern for the region right now, which can help harvest accelerate. I would anticipate some better progress as we go over the Labor Day weekend because about 90 percent of the crop is rated mature, so it’s just a matter of getting some hot, dry days.

“What happens with the North Dakota and Montana durum crops is going to be key to price direction over the next couple months, but the two big variables are the European and North African demand, just because Europe has some quality issues and North Africa is very short on supplies,” he added.

In Canada, their crop size has come down from early summer expectations. Stats Canada came out with a report on Aug. 29 that estimated the durum crop at 158 MB, which is in line with current expectations.

“That might be construed as bearish short-term, but long-term their production is about 30 percent less than a year ago, and down 25 percent from early summer expectations,” he said. “The big thing is the harvested area is only down 1.5 percent, but the current yield estimate is just 26.8 bushels per acre, so that’s down 25 percent from last year. For comparative sake, in North Dakota, the latest estimate was for a 35 bushel per acre yield, so Canada definitely had a drier growing season which impacted their crop.”

Regarding the quality of the Canadian crop, he said it’s too early to tell. Canada hasn’t had the level of rain that some parts of Montana and North Dakota had in August, although they did catch some showers. Their harvest was pegged at 26 percent complete.

Prices in Canada are at $14 (Canadian) which equates to about $10.50 (U.S.).

“Their producer prices are slightly higher than ours, but down from where they were 2-3 weeks ago,” he said.

“There’s still certainly a lot of supportive factors to prices in the durum market going forward just with the world situation. But, at least in the short run, the market has been in retreat. There are a number of variables – demand kind of cut off at those higher prices – but then supplies with some increased producer selling were replenished a little. So we’ll need some deeper demand to develop to hopefully help prices rebound as we work through fall,” he concluded.