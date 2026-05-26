By BARRY COLEMAN, Northern Canola Growers Association
Canola planting progress has been near average in North Dakota and Montana, while progress in Canada is behind last year. Weekly crop progress reports show that canola planting progress in North Dakota was at 37 percent as of May 17, the same as last year but above the 5-year average of 28 percent. Emerged canola is at 7 percent, very close to last year and the 5-year average.
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