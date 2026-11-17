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Well, no year is the same, and it started off pretty good. The crop got planted on time. Got early April beans planted, and that paid off big. Had timely rains until the middle of August, and it got hot and dry, which hurt later beans. We could have started harvest a week earlier than we did but just weren’t ready. My biggest concern is the price of fertilizer and fuel, and I don’t see it getting better, and the October crop report didn’t help either. But all in all, the crop was pretty good. On a high note, we have our first grandchild on the way in December.