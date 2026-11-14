The pre-dawn hours of Saturday, Nov. 21, will find me pouring pancakes on a hot griddle with the smell of cooking bacon drifting through the house. I will sip hot coffee as I fill the vintage Thermos that was used for many years on similar mornings by my grandfather. It will join a selection of sandwiches and snacks that will keep me nourished as I sit in the woods for the opening day of my 51st season of gun deer hunting.
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Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, live on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he is a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. His book “Back Home: Country Tales by the Seasons” is available through Amazon.