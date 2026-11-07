When it comes to the weather, I come from a long line of seasonal pessimists who expect the worst and prepare for it. Even in the height of summer my great-grandfather would comment that the days were growing shorter and “Before you know it, winter will be here.” I’m not that pessimistic but I do keep an eye on the calendar and take action to prepare for what’s to come.
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Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, live on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he is a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. His book “Back Home: Country Tales by the Seasons” is available through Amazon.