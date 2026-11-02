Neighbor reporter Katelyn Winberg had a very well written article regarding mental health and depression in rural America in the last issue of our paper. It covered the importance of recognizing a problem, the importance of dealing with that problem and various avenues of help which are now available. Interestingly, it came at the same time the Old Stockyards Guy was doing a bit of reflection in that regard.
Dan Nerud is a fourth-generation farmer in southeastern Nebraska. He serves on the Nebraska …
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Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.