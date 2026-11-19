A shake up in Claas dealership contracts has made way for a Canadian company to step in to three communities in North Dakota and South Dakota.
After ending contracts with two agricultural equipment dealers, Claas is looking for indepen…
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“The ability to test machines in these conditions, bring the data back to Omaha and work with our group of engineering teams helps us to develop solutions with significant relevance to North American farmers.”
Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.