Adzuki beans, red lentils, rice and a handful of fresh soybeans from a South Dakota field sat in small piles on the tables inside the Stockyards Ag Experience the evening of Oct. 15. By the end of the night, toothpicks in hand, participants had begun turning them into flowers, quilt blocks and farm scenes.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.