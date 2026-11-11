I spent part of last week in Canada’s Maritimes talking about the beef supply chain. I also managed to be sick as a dog, which is always a fantastic way to prepare for a speaking engagement. Somewhere between a head cold and a room full of cattle producers, I did what I usually do: threw out the imaginary script and started talking.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.