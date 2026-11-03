Before the end of the year, the first load of feeder cattle will fill the newly constructed barn on the Smit farm in southeastern South Dakota’s Turner County.
People are also reading…
Over the next year, Tri-State Neighbor’s new series, The Road Ahead, will feature the stories of beginning farmers and what it takes to get started in agriculture today. Every family and operation is different, but we’ll explore estate plans, funding programs and creative options to help beginning farmers and ranchers. If you have a story you’d like to share or an area you’d like to see covered, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.