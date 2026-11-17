Over the next year, Tri-State Neighbor’s new series, The Road Ahead, will feature the stories of beginning farmers and what it takes to get started in agriculture today. Every family and operation is different, but we’ll explore estate plans, funding programs and creative options to help beginning farmers and ranchers. If you have a story you’d like to share or an area you’d like to see covered, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.