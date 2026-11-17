Building a livestock confinement barn was a way to grow the farm and make room for the next generation for the Smit family at Centerville, South Dakota.
The first farmer feature in our series, The Road Ahead: Meet Kaleb Smit who spent the better part of two years planning how he could come back to work on the farm where he grew up.
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Over the next year, Tri-State Neighbor’s new series, The Road Ahead, will feature the stories of beginning farmers and what it takes to get started in agriculture today. Every family and operation is different, but we’ll explore estate plans, funding programs and creative options to help beginning farmers and ranchers. If you have a story you’d like to share or an area you’d like to see covered, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.