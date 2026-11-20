There has been talk for months about the Super El Niño.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
There has been talk for months about the Super El Niño.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fertilizer strategy has long been centered on the “Four Rs”: right source, rate, timing and placement. That hasn’t changed, but some of the nu…
From its U.S. introduction as an ornamental perennial grass in the 1850s, miscanthus is now being touted as an alternative crop that can be us…
Trevor Lane is a new food systems program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, working within the Farm, Food and Ente…
Nitrogen application in the fall and winter might need to be delayed this year with the appearance of a Super El Niño.
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.