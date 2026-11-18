This week is Jennifer and my wedding anniversary. As far as numbers go, it is not one that will cause our kids to plan any special occasions, but that does not make it any less important. If this past year has taught me anything, it is that any anniversary or birthday is the most important one so far because there are no guarantees on future dates.
People are also reading…
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.