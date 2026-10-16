Dan Nerud is a fourth-generation farmer in southeastern Nebraska. He serves on the Nebraska Corn Board and in the National Corn Growers Association. He sat on stage at Commodity Classic to talk about his mental health.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.