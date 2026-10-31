A long-time public-land pheasant hunter and his adult grandson, just after the 9 a.m. pheasant-season opener, made their way along a gated one-time-town road in Lafayette County, Wisconsin. The grandfather told me he wanted to come one last time to the Yellowstone Wildlife Area – adjacent to Yellowstone Lake State Park. He had a makeshift cane in one hand and a shotgun in the right. The grandson carried the old man’s collapsible stool and his own shotgun.
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Jerry Davis is a freelance outdoors writer. Contact him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112 for more information.