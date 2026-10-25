I remember that happy day in 1997 when the news broke about the Milwaukee Brewers becoming a National League team. I happened to run into Bud Selig at Selig Leasing on Wisconsin Highway 100. There was the then-acting commissioner of baseball and the principal owner of the Brewers in the flesh, walking around liked he owned the place, which I suppose he did.
People are also reading…
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.