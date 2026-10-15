For 36 years as an engineer addressing Hastings’ municipal water supplies, water has been my passion. Managing groundwater nitrate contamination is our first line of defense for wellhead protection across Nebraska, where approximately 85% of residents rely on groundwater as their only source of drinking water.
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Marty Stange is a board member of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition from Juniata. The coalition is a collaborative effort to increase sustainable agricultural production and thriving rural communities. As part of that vision, we support Nebraska’s community newspapers. Find out more at www.nesoilhealth.org.