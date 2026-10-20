Tucked in the north corner of a historic former seed building in downtown Sioux Falls sits a small, hand-crafted sausage shop. Take a bite out of one of Dakota Craft Link’s sausages and you might be transported back in time.
People are also reading…
Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.