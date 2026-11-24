A few dry years meant corn and soybean farmers didn’t have to contend with major fungus and disease, but soggy conditions at harvest caused some issues to appear, and one showed up purple.
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Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.