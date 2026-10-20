As a lifelong cattle producer, Grant Potadle of Herman, Nebraska, has had his hand in just about every aspect of the beef industry. He’s a fourth-generation cow-calf owner, first-generation purebred seedstock producer, direct-to-consumer marketer, international semen supplier and custom grazing caretaker.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.