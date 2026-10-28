Soybean harvest wrapped up a couple of weeks ago for northeastern South Dakota Crop Watcher Jade Jandal. Corn is about 30% done, but rain this week will keep the combine in the shed for a while.
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Jade and his wife Jenna run Jandel Angus Ranch near Rockham in northeastern South Dakota while raising three kids. Jade built his own herd focusing on practicality and longevity and now has a registered Angus herd as well as a custom calving enterprise and a cropping operation where he implements rotational grazing, alternative feeding strategies and cover crops.