Over the past couple of weeks, we have been busy in the field.
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Over the past couple of weeks, we have been busy in the field.
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Corn harvest is about 30% done, but rain this week will keep the combine in the shed for a while.
These past couple weeks have been busy on the farm. We officially started harvesting Wednesday, Oct. 7, which is later than normal. We have be…
Several weeks of rain and mist left fields and feedyard areas muddy, but conditions eventually dried out enough to allow harvest to move forward.
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