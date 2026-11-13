A couple rainy weeks kept farmers in the Montevideo, Minnesota, area out of fields.
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A 2024 MARL grad, Megan Horsager grows beets, corn, soybeans and alfalfa with her dad at Stevens Farms.
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A couple rainy weeks kept farmers in the Montevideo, Minnesota, area out of fields.
A 2024 MARL grad, Megan Horsager grows beets, corn, soybeans and alfalfa with her dad at Stevens Farms.
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"Almost every day was gloomy. This was not ideal conditions for the farmers. We got delayed another week from the field."
Harvest is a warp, and yields were some of the best Megan Horsager has ever seen on her Montevideo, Minnesota, farm.
Corn harvest is about 30% done, but rain this week will keep the combine in the shed for a while.
"We still have many days ahead of us with harvest, and the rain isn’t helping."
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