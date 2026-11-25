As the 2026 growing season comes to a close, Jade Jandel is reflecting on a year that brought plenty of challenges for his farm and cattle operation, from persistent dryness to extreme heat and delayed harvest.
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Jade and his wife Jenna run Jandel Angus Ranch near Rockham in northeastern South Dakota while raising three kids. Jade built his own herd focusing on practicality and longevity and now has a registered Angus herd as well as a custom calving enterprise and a cropping operation where he implements rotational grazing, alternative feeding strategies and cover crops.