By BARRY COLEMAN, Northern Canola Growers Association
North Dakota planted a record 2.25 million acres of canola this year, according to the most recent Farm Service Agency data, yet the USDA’s Oct. 9 crop production report indicated acres were 2.33 million, a difference of 80,000 acres. The USDA forecasts 5.4 billion pounds of canola production for the U.S. this year, based off a record planted acreage.
kAm%@E2= 42?@=2 AC@5F4E:@? :? E96 &]$] E9:D J62C H:== ?@E C6249 E9:D C@3FDE &$sp 7@C642DE 2D 3@E9 J:6=5D 2?5 92CG6DE65 24C6286[ H9:=6 DE:== 2 C64@C5[ H:== 36 =@H6C E92? C646?E 6DE:>2E6D] !C@5F4E:@? H:== =:<6=J 36 :? E96 C2?86 @7 d]` E@ d]a 3:==:@? A@F?5D] %96 &$sp 6DE:>2E65 2G6C286 42?@=2 J:6=5D @7 `[g`` A@F?5D :? :ED ~4E] h C6A@CE] (6 2?E:4:A2E6 E96 &$sp H:== C65F46 E9:D 7:8FC6 3J E96 E:>6 :E C6A@CED 7:?2= AC@5F4E:@? 6DE:>2E6D 7@C E96 J62C :? y2?F2CJ]k^Am
kAmx? E96 >@?E9=J k6>m~:= rC@AD ~FE=@@<k^6>m[ E96 &$sp D2:5 &]$] 42?@=2 FD286 :D AC@;64E65 E@ :?4C62D6 `e A6C46?E 7C@> =2DE J62C H9:=6 42?@=2 6IA@CED 7C@> E96 &]$] 2C6 2=D@ 6IA64E65 E@ :?4C62D6 E@ |6I:4@ 2?5[ 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 6G6C[ E@ E96 }6E96C=2?5D] %@E2= 6IA@CED 4@F=5 C6249 h__ >:==:@? A@F?5D]k^Am