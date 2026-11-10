By BARRY COLEMAN, Northern Canola Growers Association
Canola prices have trended lower as harvest pressure from late season crops and increased production estimates of corn and soybeans have been a drag on commodity markets. Soybean oil prices have been trending lower recently, as well, causing canola oil prices to weaken. With the canola harvest wrapped up, growers are assessing the performance of the crop this year.
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