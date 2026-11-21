A return to favorable weather conditions in mid-November allowed sunflower producers to make good harvest progress, which is now ahead of last year and the five-year average pace. The market was considering that along with USDA’s November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, which pressured prices some.
kAm“%96 C6A@CE C6G62=65 2 D>2==6C\E92?\6IA64E65 &]$] D@J362? J:6=5 :?4C62D6 2?5 2? F?6IA64E65 4FE E@ a_ae\af &]$] 6?5:?8 DE@4<D[” 244@C5:?8 E@ y@9? $2?532<<6?[ 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 E96 }2E:@?2= $F?7=@H6C pDD@4:2E:@? W}$pX[ 4@>>6?E:?8 :? E96 H66<=J }$p ?6HD=6EE6C @? }@G] `e]k^Am
kAmx? E96 C6A@CE[ &$sp C2:D65 :ED 2G6C286 J:6=5 _]a 3FD96=D A6C 24C6 E@ db]b 3FD96=D A6C 24C6[ H9:49 H2D 23@FE 92=7 @7 H92E 2?2=JDED 6IA64E65] &$sp 2=D@ 4FE :ED 7@C642DE 7@C a_ae\af &]$] D@J362? 6?5:?8 DE@4<D 3J `d >:==:@? 3FD96=D W|qX E@ b__ |q]k^Am
kAm{@@<:?8 2E DF?7=@H6C 92CG6DE :? E96 s2<@E2D 2?5 |:??6D@E2[ AC@8C6DD H2D D=@H65 3J 52>A C2:?J 4@?5:E:@?D :? E96 =2DE H66< @7 ~4E@36C 2?5 7:CDE H66< @7 }@G6>36C[ 3FE 72G@C23=6 H62E96C 4@?5:E:@?D C6EFC?65 E96 ?6IE H66< 2==@H:?8 DF?7=@H6C AC@5F46CD E@ >2<6 8@@5 9625H2J]k^Am