By Amy Kohtz, EMF FFA co-advisor
The 2025–2026 school year brought exciting changes for the Exeter-Milligan-Friend (EMF) FFA Chapter. While our chapter has been a cooperative since the 2017–2018 school year, this marks the first year all students have been under one roof. Exeter-Milligan Public Schools and Friend Public School officially merged during the summer of 2025, and we hit the ground running this fall as a unified chapter.
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