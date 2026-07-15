Kenneth Malone, retired agriculture educator of over 44 years, was recently selected by the members of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) to receive the council’s highest honor, the Award of Merit.
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Kenneth Malone, retired agriculture educator of over 44 years, was recently selected by the members of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) to receive the council’s highest honor, the Award of Merit.
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