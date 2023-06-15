“He didn’t know how to hook up the trailer hitch to the truck. He just stood there.” a farmer told me about her husband “acting strange” after a long hot day’s work in their field. “I thought he was pulling my leg, and honestly, I wasn’t amused. But, when I got out of the truck, I started to get concerned. He just wasn’t himself.”
This symptom – confusion after prolonged exertion in extreme heat, is a dangerous sign of heat stroke. As a physician, I’ve heard many such stories of how extreme heat is taking a toll on farmers’ health.
According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agricultural workers die from heat-related illness at a rate nearly 20 times greater than that of all U.S. civilian workers. As we head into a hotter than average summer, it is essential for farmers to be ready for the heat.
The last nine years have been the hottest on record since 1880. The traditional first day of summer, June 21, is still a few weeks away, but 2023 has already seen temperatures reminiscent of summer in April and May across the country. Analysis from Climate Central, now shows in real-time, how climate change is making our weather hotter. As we continue to damage our climate more by burning fossil fuels, we are predicted to see hotter springs and summers with more frequent and intense heat waves.
Extreme heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. This is because the human body needs to stay at an optimal temperature range to function – 97.7-99.5 degrees. When we exert ourselves, the excess heat created needs to find a way to leave the body. That’s when the body turns on its “internal air conditioning system” – sweating. When sweat evaporates, it pulls heat from the body and dumps into the atmosphere. When it’s too hot or too humid out, our body cannot lose heat. As heat accumulates in our body, it leads to heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The heat index, a combination of temperature and humidity, where we begin to see hospitalizations, varies across the country. People in traditionally cooler regions, the Northwest, West, and Northeast, can see heat-related health impacts at a heat index as low as 81-86.
Symptoms of exertional heat illness can range from excessing sweating, thirst, and muscle cramps to headache, lightheadedness or fainting. If you don’t pay heed to these symptoms and continue to power through, symptoms may end in a heat stroke – a medical emergency, with confusion, a high fever of over 103 degrees and loss of consciousness. If not treated immediately, heat stroke can be fatal.
People are also reading…
Even if you don’t experience a heat stroke, extreme heat can take a toll. For example, chronic dehydration can lead to chronic kidney failure. Pregnant women can experience pre-term labor or have babies with low birth weight. Extreme heat also worsens air quality, leading to asthma attacks. Those who are older, have medical conditions like diabetes, or those taking medications such as for anxiety, depression, or high blood pressure, can be especially sensitive to the impacts of extreme heat on health.
So, how can farmers protect their health? First, is hydration. This is what powers our internal “air conditioner.” Studies show that 40-70 percent of workers are under hydrated when they come to work and workers can sweat up to one liter or more an hour when working in extreme heat. By the time you feel thirsty, you’re already behind! Carrying a water bottle and setting a phone alarm to drink fluids can help you stay well hydrated. Get a bite of salty snack with your water to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Avoid soda, coffee or tea.
Second is acclimatization or building tolerance to heat. According to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA), 50-70 percent of heat-related deaths happen in the first week. As climate change heats up our springs, we are seeing warmer temperatures earlier, which can mean more heat-illness at a time when our body’s “internal air conditioner” has not yet kicked into gear. OSHA recommends increasing workload by 10-20 percent every day to ramp up to a full day’s work in 1-2 weeks.
Finally, to prevent heat-related illness, focus on body cooling such as less layers during work hours and taking frequent breaks in the shade with hydration. This is why heat waves are especially dangerous, as unrelenting heat builds up during days and nights. Farmers are recommended to use air conditioning or fans to cool off during nights before returning to work. After a heavy day’s work, if there is no respite from heat, heat health impacts hit our bodies earlier and harder the next day. These healthy habits can be easier to stick to with a “heat safety buddy” who can keep you accountable.
Those who work outdoors are often intuitively aware of these precautions, however, even if they don’t or can’t always implement them. So, in addition to personal awareness, we also need structural changes that can facilitate these healthy behaviors. For example, employers for farm workers can ensure that they foster a heat-safe culture by starting the day with a weather alert, providing access to clean water and bathrooms, and a shaded area to cool off.
We also need stronger policies to protect farmers who feed our nation. OSHA is currently developing a federal heat standard and many states are also developing legislation to protect outdoor worker health. For example, in May 2022, Colorado passed a bill to protect farm workers, and Washington, Oregon, and California have passed a heat standard for all outdoor workers.
As temperatures rise, farmers face a scorching reality. Heat-related illnesses pose a grave threat, but by embracing heat safety measures, we can cultivate a healthy and resilient farming community.
Dr. Laalitha Surapaneni is an internal medicine physician in Minneapolis, Minn., board member of Physicians for Social Responsibility, and a Public Voices fellow with The OpEd Project in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.