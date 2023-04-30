With spring planting still on hold across much of the region as of late April, the durum market was holding steady while other commodity markets weren’t as fortunate.

“The durum the market seems to be holding pretty stable and seems at a comfortable position right now with old crop supplies and demand,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “And while we certainly have some uncertainty about 2023 production led by planting delays in Montana, North Dakota, and Canada and some emerging drought issues in North Africa, for the time being the market seems pretty content.”

The potential planting delays will take some time to get a lot of market reaction as producers planted into June last year and the crop turned out good, according to Peterson.

“And, although the durum market has held in better recently compared to some of the other commodity markets, especially some of the other wheat classes that have seen a notable sell-off in the last week or two, if we continue to see weakness, durum may come under pressure, as well,” he said.

Looking at some of the fundamentals on durum, Peterson noted that USDA’s April supply and demand report didn’t really change a whole lot. The U.S. is still looking at good food use of durum – 83 million bushels (MB) versus 79 MB a year ago. That’s not quite to the levels during COVID, but it’s still a pretty strong use of durum.

On the export side, USDA kept the durum export projection for the U.S. at 20 MB, which is “certainly a positive.” That still puts U.S. projected ending stocks at 31 MB, which is up from 24 MB a year ago.

“That’s probably considered to be a little price negative,” he said. “Even though we’ve got very strong demand both domestically and on the export side, the Achilles' heel this year is that USDA is projecting record imports of 54 MB. About 25 MB of that is pasta products coming in, with the balance as durum, so that’s obviously taken a little potential strength out of the U.S. market.

“We’ll see if those actual projected imports become reality,” he added.

Looking north of the border, export data out of Canada for the August through February period shows that Canada shipped 120 MB of durum worldwide. That compares to 50 MB a year ago at this time, so certainly “a pretty robust increase” in their overall durum exports. That increase wasn’t unexpected, however, because of their larger crop size and some of the demand in Europe and North Africa.

Canada’s top markets include Italy, which accounts for 30 percent of their shipments to date and are four times higher than a year ago. Algeria and Morocco each account for another 15 percent of demand. The U.S. accounts for about 12 percent of their total shipments to date with 13.5 MB, which is about double last year’s pace.

“There’s no question that USDA’s projection of higher imports is showing up in some of the Canadian export data. That’s just through the end of February, so we have a few months to go yet,” he said.

U.S. durum exports stood at 15.2 MB as of mid-April in terms of total sales. That’s double what it was a year ago when there was 7 MB in sales on the books. The top two markets for the U.S. are Italy and Algeria with each accounting for a third of U.S. durum sales. The other third is split between “unknown or unregistered” sales at the time of the report, Guatemala, Panama, Japan and Mexico.

“And with the exports we have captured in some recent sales, there is some optimism that we can still reach our projected goal of 20 million bushels by the end of May, which would certainly be price positive,” he said.

Looking at local cash bids, they reach $8.75 on the high end with a few around $8.50. There are not a lot of new crop bids, but $8.50 appears to catch most of those, as well.

As planting (hopefully) nears, the big question is what week in May will it start. While the durum region in North Dakota and Montana has been drier relative to other areas through much of the winter, Peterson said they did catch more of this last snowstorm/moisture in mid-April that went through, which did go up into parts of Canada, as well.

“The durum region has probably been set back a little. But on a positive note, their subsoils are quite dry, so as temperatures warm that should allow that moisture to soak in fairly quick,” he said. “Nonetheless, we’ve still got time. But I think if we remain cool and wet for another couple of weeks, it could start raising some concern about the planted area. And the later we put the crop in, historically that can raise the quality risk at harvest, as well.”

Peterson pointed out that Canada came out with its first projection of planted area on April 26 and garnered a lot of market attention.

“Since the first of the year, there’s probably been a shift in Canada where they’re now looking at steady to maybe slightly higher durum acres,” he said ahead of the report. “I think a lot of that has to do with the pretty notable sell-off in spring wheat recently.

“Near-term it looks like more weakness in the overall wheat market that could encourage more producers to go to durum,” he added.

Lastly, as we get into 2023 trying to lay the groundwork on what are supportive factors and what are price bearish factors, Peterson said the market seems pretty comfortable, especially pared against the recent weakness in a lot of other commodity markets.

But long-term, he said the market and end-users and buyers of durum need to be aware that a lot of government and private agencies have come out with estimates that are looking at just a slight increase in world durum production, and world “cushion” inventories will remain tight due to expected strong demand. For example, the International Grains Council is calling for a 1 percent increase in world durum production, which would take it to 1.2 billion bushels (BB). Their projected use is at 1.23 BB.

“IF we only increase production by 1 percent, we’re still going to drive down ending inventories, which could keep things tighter,” he said.

From a price negative standpoint, Peterson noted that Canada and the European Union are expected to have about 6 percent larger crops than last year. Morocco is projected up 75 percent, but that’s coming off a historic drought. Even though it will be higher, that still puts them below average.

Mexico is expected to have stable production this year.

“But a region that’s starting to catch more attention in the market is Turkey, Algeria and Tunisia, who are all looking at 12-20 percent smaller production than a year ago, according to some estimates. Northwest Africa has been quite dry in March and early April, so that’s definitely an area to watch,” he said “But it’s being tempered a bit by Europe receiving more beneficial precipitation.”

The early expectations out of Canada and the U.S. are for stable to higher production, but that’s dependent on close to timely planting and no major weather issues during the growing season. “There are definitely a lot of unknowns yet that can certainly move the market, especially with world durum stocks being as tight as they are and looks to continue next year,” he said. “But for the time being, with the weakness in the other commodities, and really no shortage in the pipeline, the market has been able to hang stable.”