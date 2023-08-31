The U.S. corn market is looking at a bigger corn crop this year while also facing slower demand as August was coming to an end – pressuring prices to their lowest level in over two years.

New crop bids in southwestern Minnesota, as of Aug. 28, were listed at $4.50 per bushel, according to Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.

“Those are the lowest bids for corn (since December of 2020). That’s over two and half years ago to find bids that low,” he said.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, the September cash price for corn was $4.74 and basis was flat at zero cents as of Aug. 28. The December 2023 futures price was $4.92 with the basis at +4 cents over.

At one elevator in central North Dakota, the price was $4.31 and basis was -65 cents under.

“We have a decent size crop coming, not a record-setter, but a big crop based on the bigger acres, and here we are,” he said. “I’m not going to debate what the bushels per acre will be, but if you take into account the big bump in acreage at the end of June, we still have a big carryout coming.”

He pointed out that one estimate put yield between 171-172 bushels per acre.

On top of an anticipated bigger crop, Usset also noted the other edge of the two-edged sword is a demand story that is less than rosy.

“Demand is not good. USDA, at some point, is probably going to reduce export expectations for the coming year,” he said, noting that the current market year was ending Aug. 31 with the new marketing year starting Sept. 1. “We’re at the end of the crop year, (and USDA will) probably have to lower that (export projection).

While demand for U.S. corn has been slow on the export side, domestic demand for ethanol has at least been steady.

“Ethanol demand seems to be holding steady, but not growing,” he said. “Export demand, it’s just a competitive thing. The export market for corn and wheat has not been very robust. You’ve got China turning to other sources, (namely South America), as much as they can.”

As a result, the market is in a defensive position. In the short-term, Usset explained that a good, strong market can be led by a supply problem, but good demand is required to maintain a strong market in the long-term.

“(A strong market long-term) is really led by demand, and demand just isn’t there (right now),” he said.

With prices the lowest in over two years, Usset also hoped that no one was still holding old crop supplies. He said he was “grossly disappointed” in a mid-August magazine article that was recommending farmers to sell the rest of last year’s crop now that prices dropped below $5.

“The whole damn crop year people have had opportunity after opportunity to sell $6 corn, and many opportunities at over $5, but we get this recommendation when we’re finally under ($5).

“It’s just terribly disappointing,” he said, adding that he hoped producers were able to make their sales at the higher price levels.

Although the market is in a defensive position at this time, Usset was looking for some positive news as harvest was near.

“We’ve got some warm, dry weather showing up in the next week or two and that could lend a little support on the supply side,” he said. “I’m thinking, and this is just my gut feeling, that we could have an early low. That is, we don’t necessarily have to wait until harvest to get to our lowest point, we could have an early low in the corn market. I don’t know if that’s a wise thought or just wishful thinking,” he concluded.