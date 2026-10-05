Here we are, on the road again. Five years ago, with the drought of 2021, Lusk and I hauled for nearly a month with two semis from over 100 miles away to lie in enough hay roughage to make the coming winter. Choices of quality roughage were out of the question. You grabbed what was available before dozens of others like us were doing the same. Most of it was CRP stands at best, as well as wheat straw with a small suggestion of green pigeon grass. Now, we’re at it again – a very similar repeat.
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