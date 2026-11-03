Dear Michael: We were wondering about setting up a life estate for our land. We are in our mid-60s and have two daughters. They each have children. One daughter has two children – both in their 20s. Our other daughter, who we wish to leave more of the estate to, has one child who is only 11 years old. Our youngest daughter – the one with the 11-year-old – has had some past health issues. She overcame cancer some 10 years and is in total remission. We were wondering what happened to the deed we give her on the life estate if she should happen to die before we do? – What About the Deed
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Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.