A few weeks ago, the following message showed up in my Facebook feed. It resonated with me so much that it now hangs on my refrigerator. Each time I read it, I find myself taking a deep breath and slowly exhaling. It reads, “You can seem like a millionaire to one person and a homeless person to the next. The ants think you are a giant, and the trees don’t even notice you. You think you have a boring life, but the next person might be striving for your lifestyle. Comparison is the thief of joy, so stay kind and keep loving life. Life is all just a big game of perspective.”
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