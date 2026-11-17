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As the saying goes, “And with that the 2026 crop season has come to a close.” We will file this one away in its own place for many reasons, both good and bad. The good: Another year spent working to produce and provide with all the tools and blessings God has given us. Addressing challenges in our craft and learning from mistakes and successes, realizing that every day is a gift from God. The bad: You name it — economy, prices, input constraints, untimely weather events, hardships of all kinds, etc. Challenges we face will always be, at some level, part of the equation to producing a crop. As farmers we don’t always take time to step back and appreciate the good. We will reflect on this year and thank God for the many opportunities and blessings we’ve been given. And in 2027 we’ll be ready to spend another growing season working to produce and provide.