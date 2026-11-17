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Spring started out this year as a wet one. Cool, wet April weather put a wrench in early corn and soybean planting. However, the area managed to get crops in the ground at a good time. An unusually warm February and March caused wheat to break dormancy a bit earlier. So, an earlier harvest started around mid-June, while also dodging rain showers. Yields were fair to good. Many soybeans were planted behind the early-harvested wheat. After mid-July, the heat and dry period began. It continued through to September for the most part. Corn yields didn’t seem to take as big of a hit as the full-season soybean crop. Many were very pleased with this year’s corn, but few brag up the soybean yields. They were mostly low to moderate. After-wheat beans told a different story. Most have had an acceptable year with double-crop yields. Good to excellent yields have been reported.