By Maren DeJonge, HTRS FFA Chapter advisor
Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer (HTRS) FFA has had an outstanding year of competition and achievement across multiple events. The chapter competed in Land Judging, Livestock Judging, Career Development Events (CDEs) and Leadership Development Events (LDEs), showcasing the diverse talents and dedication of its members.
kAmsFC:?8 {stD[ E96 r@?5F4E @7 r92AE6C |66E:?8D E62> 62C?65 E96:C H2J E@ E96 $E2E6 uup 4@>A6E:E:@?] %96 492AE6CVD rst E62>D 2=D@ 6I46==65 2E E96 5:DEC:4E 4@>A6E:E:@? :? q62EC:46[ H:E9 ?F>6C@FD E62>D A=24:?8 G6CJ H6==] %96 |62ED yF58:?8 E62> 25G2?465 E@ DE2E6] %96 u=@C:4F=EFC6 E62>D 4@>A6E65 2E E96 5:DEC:4E =6G6=[ A=24:?8 D6G6?E9[ 6:89E9 2?5 ?:?E9[ H9:49 BF2=:7:65 2 E62> 7@C DE2E6]k^Am
kAmr92AE6C !C6D:56?E y@? z@49 >256 9:DE@CJ 7@C E96 D49@@= 2?5 C646:G65 E96 7:CDE $E2E6 s68C66[ 2 EC6>6?5@FD 9@?@C E92E C67=64ED 9:D @FEDE2?5:?8 =6256CD9:A 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 @C82?:K2E:@? E9:D J62C]k^Am